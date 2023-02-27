Traditional music, live performances, and creative workshops have been organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Arts Service as part of its St Patrick's Day programme of events.

Creative workshops

Weekend Wonders will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme on March 4 and March 11 at Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Led by artist Linda Mulholland, children will experiment with a variety of different artistic materials, learn new creative techniques, and develop their skills before finishing their masterpiece. These workshops are suitable for 5-12 year-olds and spaces are now limited. Bookings can be made at www.flowerfield.org.

Celtic Fusion band BADB will perform at 8pm in Kelly’s Village on Friday, March 17

At Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady there will be a fun workshop with Banyan Theatre on Saturday, March 11, where you can design and make your own leprechaun hat while on Saturday, March 18 artist Natasha Duddy will lead a themed craft workshop. These are suitable for children aged 5-11 and can be booked at www.roevalleyarts.com

Live Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Join North Coast Trad for a Family Session on Friday, March 17 at 5pm in Kelly’s Village, Portrush. This is a brilliant opportunity for children and their parents to play traditional Irish music together in a fun and relaxed environment.

North Coast Trad is an independent traditional music club based in Portrush that performs live music across the country as well as offering ongoing community music classes throughout the year. Admission is free, just turn up at 5pm with your instrument and get ready to join in the craic!

Weekend Wonders Creative Workshops will have a St. Patrick’s Day theme on March 4th and March 11th at Flowerfield Arts Centre

Following on from this, Celtic Fusion band BADB will perform at 8pm in Kelly’s Village. With a wide range of instruments including flutes & whistles (Martin Meehan), fiddle (Sorcha Meehan), electric guitar (Steve Iveson), bass guitar (Fergal O’Kane) along with Peter O'Kane on drums and Patrick Meehan on bodhrán and African drums, the band blends a traditional Irish repertoire with an eclectic mix of musical genres including, jazz, funk, afrobeat and hip hop guaranteed to get you on your feet!

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Saturday, March 18 there will be a free live outdoor performance by North Coast Trad at Flowerfield Arts Centre. Grab a blanket and a picnic and come along from 12:30 -1:30pm to enjoy a fantastic session on the terrace.