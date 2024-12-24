Creating four individual storytelling quilts, each piece is reflective of the fascinating and personal stories of local rural women.

Over the course of four weeks, each individual group met to design and weave their narratives into vibrant and versatile fabrics, with themes ranging from historical tales of resilience, to cherished family memories.

Helping to piece the project together was fashion and textile designer Helen Perry, who worked with the women over the duration of the project to help tease out ideas, share knowledge and tips, and create the final pieces.

Throughout the project, participants developed practical skills such as sewing, layout design, and fabric assembly, whilst also building confidence and expressing their creativity. The workshops also created a safe space to celebrate the achievements of women, fostering a sense of pride and unity.

The project was organised by Enterprise Causeway as part of a programme supported by the Arts Council’s Rural Engagement Arts Programme.

All three groups came together for a celebration event on Thursday, December 19 at The Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub in Bushmills to see one another’s pieces and learn about each other’s stories.

This was the first time each group had seen their finalised quilts proving to be an emotional sight. As the event concluded, there was a real sense of anticipation for what might come next - a testament to the success of this initiative.

The quilts will now find a permanent home in each group’s local area, serving as lasting symbol of the power of their collective storytelling for others to enjoy and discover for many years to come.

Speaking about the project, Enterprise Causeway’s Communications & Events Officer, Cathy McGarry, said: “These wonderful storytelling quilts honour the lives and contributions of women in our local rural communities. Reading through these ladies’ descriptions is extremely touching - each filled with warmth, hope and true celebration.

“The final get together provided the perfect opportunity to connect the groups, showcasing the power of arts and crafts in bringing our rural communities together and fostering an understanding of our shared past and hopes for the future.

“It has been an absolute privilege to be part of this project, and I extend my deepest gratitude to all of the ladies for choosing to take part and being so open in sharing their stories and embracing their creativity, and to the community members in each of the areas, for helping make this initiative possible.”

Also reflecting over the work of the three groups was facilitator, Helen Perry, who noted: “It has been so rewarding to be involved with this project, exploring the lives and contributions of women throughout Bushmills, Garvagh and The Glens.

“For every story that made it into a finished piece, there were countless others shared during our sessions. Little-known histories were revealed along with personal connections to the landscape and the people living and working there.

“During our sessions, the bonds of friendship and the importance of supporting each other shone through. The level of detail and creativity is extraordinary, each piece a genuine artwork. The results are a vibrant expression of personal stories captured in textiles.”

1 . EVENTS The Bushmills group, pictured with Lisa McCaughan (second from left - Heritage Outreach Officer, The Courthouse Shared Space Creative Hub, Bushmills) at the celebration event. Photo: Samuel Steele

2 . EVENTS Some of the Castlecatt group, pictured with their quilt at the celebration event. Photo: Samuel Steele

3 . EVENTS A section of The Glens Quilt. Photo: Samuel Steele

4 . EVENTS Some of The Glens Group, pictured with their quilt at the celebration event. Photo: Samuel Steele