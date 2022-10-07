Tasty weekend on the menu at Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival

The two-day celebration begins on Saturday (October 15), when visitors can immerse themselves in the best of local produce through the self-guided Bushmills Taste Trail. With over 20 participating establishments, it’s a great opportunity to explore Bushmills’ independent businesses who are looking forward to serving up their ‘festival specials’.

A Taste Causeway event will take place throughout the day at The Designerie with tastings, workshops and cookery demos or drop in to the Visitor Information Centre for further showcases and sampling opportunities. Come along to meet some of the area’s artisans, hear the stories behind their products and get a real taste for what’s on offer.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “We have planned a weekend celebration which celebrates the quality and choice of artisan produce which originates in Causeway Coast and Glens, and we are all looking forward to sharing this with our visitors and the local community.

Bushmills Salmon & Whiskey Festival makes a welcome return during October with a foodie themed weekend to look forward to

“We are very grateful to Taste Causeway and Bushmills Business Association for their enthusiastic support of this very special festival. The village is a central part of our foodie destination, and it’s very encouraging to see so many hospitality providers and retailers come together in this way with their own unique offering for the Taste Trail.

“Our local produce sector is one of our Borough’s greatest assets, and we are fortunate to be home to such a variety of products. All of this, and more, will be brought together during the Salmon and Whiskey Festival.”

The Salmon Fisheries will be open throughout the weekend on Saturday from 10am-4.30pm and Sunday 11am-5pm, while the historic Bushmills Distillery will be open on Saturday with guided walking tours allowing you to find out more about the heritage of the renowned industry.

Tours cost £15 (including a drink at the end) and should be booked online in advance by going to www.bushmills.com

On Sunday (October 16), the village will be transformed into a street market filled with traders from Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market and Taste Causeway producers.