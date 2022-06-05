‘The Last Harp of Dunluce’ book signing

“The Last Harp of Dunluce” is a love story set on the peaceful north Antrim coast at a time when life was anything but peaceful.

Author Ballymoney man David Dunlop paints a picture of the beautiful landscape, but at the same time, is not afraid to tell of the terrible conflict of the 1641 Rising and its effects on the people of the area.

The Battle of the Laney on Black Friday, February 11, 1642, the destruction of parts of the town including the old church opposite the present St Patrick’s and the burning of the village of Enagh Cross near Bendooragh all feature in the tale.

Author David Dunlop with local historian, Robert Corbett

Ultimately, however, this is a story of the power of love and goodness to overcome evil.

David will be present in ‘Old and New at No 5’ on Castle Street on Saturday, June 11 at 11am and in Blythswood at 1pm to sign copies and answer questions.

A portion of the proceeds of the sale of the novel will go to these local Ballymoney charities.