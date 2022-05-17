‘The Race and the Places’ exhibition open in Ballymoney

The exhibition features a new kid’s area and art wall located in the permanent gallery space.

It encourages children to design their own tile with road racing designs, inspired by the display. Completed tiles can be handed into reception to receive a free gift.

The Capture the Moment competition makes a welcome return, with amateur and professional photographers invited to enter their photographs from Race Week 2022.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, recently visited the new ‘The Race and the Places’ exhibition at Ballymoney Museum. Joining the Mayor was Robert Dixon and his grandson, Bobby Acheson

This year’s competition entries will be exhibited in Ballymoney Museum from June 15, with a prize awarded to the best photo (based on a popular vote by visitors). Photographers aged under 16 will also receive a free gift.

Praising the exhibition, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “From experienced racers and devoted fans, to families and visitors looking for fun activities this summer – the Race and the Places exhibition at Ballymoney Museum has something for everyone!

“There has been a brilliant response so far to the new children’s art wall, particularly from Primary 6 pupils at Harpur’s Hill and I’m certain their talented contribution will inspire others to get creative.

“Just recently we celebrated Mental Health Awareness Week and I know how beneficial creative opportunities can be for our mental health. An exhibition like this, featuring opportunities for all ages to tap into their creativity and be part of our Borough’s racing history is a joy to see.

Creating their road racing tile designs are Joshua and Evelyn Austin (far right) and Bobby Acheson (left). Accompanying them are Robert Dixon (far left) and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes (centre)

“I would encourage everyone to enter the Capture the Moment competition. Good luck everyone.”

‘The Race and the Places’ exhibition will continue at Ballymoney Museum until August 27 and is open Monday-Saturday 9.30am-4.30pm.

If your child, community group or school would like to get involved in the new art wall there are templates available in the museum or they can be downloaded from www.niarchive.org/resources

For further information www.niarchive.org/nw200

Visitors Shaun Lynch, Declan Cottrell and Michael Singleton (pictured with Jamie Austin, Museum Services Officer) enjoy the new ‘The Race and the Places’ exhibition at Ballymoney Museum

‘The Race and the Places’ exhibition at Ballymoney Museum is open until August 27 and features a selection of racing bikes, photographs, trophies, memorabilia and a timeline covering the past 90 years of racing