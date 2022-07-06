The Twelfth: Yodelling Kenny Archer to bring country feel to Braid District demonstration

Organisers are bringing country music to the demonstration field in the coastal village of Glenarm on July 12 in a bid to widen the appeal of the traditional Twelfth celebrations.

They have lined up well-known country singer Kenny Archer and his High Noon Cowboys to take to the stage ahead of the main platform proceedings.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenny, who has several albums to his credit, is best known for his country yodelling, and is a star who is firmly grounded in Mid Ulster. He will be backed up at the Glenarm ‘field’ by instrumentalist Trevor Dixon and country star Kenny Paul in what is hoped to be a big attraction for country music fans.

Country singer Kenny Archer will be performing at the Braid District Twelfth demonstration in Glenarm

The man behind the initiative is former Larne Mayor and veteran Braid Orangeman Tom Robinson.

“This is a great opportunity to broaden the appeal of the event to the wider community who enjoy the country music scene. For those who normally attend the celebrations it will be a bonus, with live music before the platform proceedings,” he said.

“I have been thinking for some time about how to bring added value to the biggest event of the year for the Orange Order and we are a country district, so what better way than to literally have a ‘Country Twelfth’ with country music to the fore as well?

“Country music has its roots in the emigration of Ulster families to America in the 18th Century. They used to be called King Billy’s Men from the Mountains or Hills and the music they played later came to be termed Hillbilly as a result.

Lambegs pictured during the Braid District parade in Carnlough in 2019. Picture: Kevin McAuley / McAuley Multimedia

“So there is a very rich vein of history to be tapped into when we think of those connections and we can be very proud of that musical link,” he said.

“I have followed with great interest the career of Glenarm native Ben Glover, who is a top singer, songwriter in Nashville today, to the musical links with this part of the world and country music remain strong,” the former Mayor said.

“I have been a member of the Order for over 50 years and little has changed to attract wider appeal from those who love to see the colour and pageantry of the Twelfth, so I think it is time we thought about what we can do to help make the Twelfth Day an even bigger attraction,” he added.

The long-serving Orangeman, a member of Glenarm LOL 1121, says he hopes to develop bigger plans in future years, and will be keen on the feedback from those at

Former Larne Mayor Tom Robinson, is a long-serving member of Glenarm LOL 1121

the Twelfth in Glenarm this year.

The 11 lodges of the Braid District and their accompanying bands will leave from Shore Road at 12noon making its way up round Mark Street, down the Vennel and up Straidkilly Road to the field.

The religious speaker on the platform is Rev Stephen Kennedy, with Danny Kennedy providing the political speech.

The return parade will get underway at 4pm.

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, 11 bands are due to take part:

Broughshane Pipe Band

Broughshane Lambegs

Lisnamurrican Flute Band

Skerry Lambegs

Carnalbana Flute Band

Pride of the Valley Teenies Flute Band

Pollee Accordion Band

Ballygelly Accordion Band

Glenarm Flute

Carnlough Flute Band

Aughafatten Coronation Accordion Band

What is the parade route?

The parade will start at 12 noon and take the following route:

Cloney Road

Coast Road

New Road

Mark Street

The Vennel

Altmore Street

Toberwine Street

Coast Road