TV show to visit Causeway Coast and Glens in search of history of famous surname
‘Sloinne’ is a series that explores the history of Irish surnames and it returns to TG4 on Sundays at 8.30pm from May 11.
In the third episode Yvonne Ní Chatháin from Cill Chiaráin, Co Galway originally, visits the north coast in search of some of the history on the Ó Catháin/Keane surname.
Yvonne will be visiting places such as O’Cahan’s Castle in Dungiven and the Dogs Leap in Roe Valley Country Park in Limavady.
‘Sloinne’ is available in Northern Ireland on Sky channel 163; Virgin Cable: channel 877; Freeview: channel 51.
