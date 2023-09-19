Register
Ulster Scots flute and drum tuition classes in Dunaghy

Dunaghy flute band, in conjunction with the Ulster Scots Agency, are holding a series of traditional Ulster Scots Flute and Drum tuition sessions.
By Una Culkin
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 11:16 BST
Ulster Scots Flute and Drum Tuition Classes. Credit NI WorldUlster Scots Flute and Drum Tuition Classes. Credit NI World


The sessions will take place in the Glendinning Hall, Dunaghy, Ballymoney, every Wednesday night from 7.00pm - 9.00pm.

The tuition classes are free of charge with all musical instruments being provided for anyone interested in learning. The tuition classes will run for a total of 20 weeks from Wednesday, September 20 until Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Everyone welcome.

