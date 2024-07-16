WATCH: Bushmills Through the Wars exhibition runs until July 22

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:35 BST
An exhibition dedicated to the village of Bushmills through the war years has been officially opened by the BBC’s Mark Carruthers.

Taking place in Dunluce Parish Centre, the exhibition runs until Monday, July 22, and is open daily from 10.30am – 5.30pm and from 2.30pm – 5.30pm on Sunday.

Pictured at the opening of the Bushmills Through the Wars exhibition.

1. WHAT'S ON

Pictured at the opening of the Bushmills Through the Wars exhibition. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the opening of the Bushmills Through the Wars exhibition.

2. EVENTS

Pictured at the opening of the Bushmills Through the Wars exhibition. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the opening of the Bushmills Through the Wars exhibition.

3. EVENTS

Pictured at the opening of the Bushmills Through the Wars exhibition. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the opening of the Bushmills Through the Wars exhibition.

4. EVENTS

Pictured at the opening of the Bushmills Through the Wars exhibition. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BushmillsBBC
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice