Taking place in Dunluce Parish Centre, the exhibition runs until Monday, July 22, and is open daily from 10.30am – 5.30pm and from 2.30pm – 5.30pm on Sunday.
1. WHAT'S ON
Pictured at the opening of the Bushmills Through the Wars exhibition. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
2. EVENTS
Pictured at the opening of the Bushmills Through the Wars exhibition. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
3. EVENTS
Pictured at the opening of the Bushmills Through the Wars exhibition. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
4. EVENTS
Pictured at the opening of the Bushmills Through the Wars exhibition. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.