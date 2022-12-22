A new video showcasing Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s successful Shared Music of Dalriada project is available to watch now.

The initiative celebrated the shared musical traditions of Rathlin Island, the Glens of Antrim, and the Mull of Kintyre, with young musicians from North Antrim coming together for a special residential weekend on Rathlin Island.

Guided by experienced tutors, they explored the similarities and differences between traditional music, song, and dance of Ireland, Rathlin and Scotland.

Much of the music for the programme was selected from the Sam Henry archive, part of the Coleraine Museum collection, with an emphasis on local connections, the use of place names, and song lyrics in English, Irish, Ulster Scots and Scots Gaelic.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace said: “This programme is a wonderful demonstration of the joint history, culture and music we share with communities across the sea in Scotland. Exploring our common past is key to fostering and sustaining future connections with communities over the water.”

Donal O’Donnell of Glens of Antrim Comhaltas aid: “Glens of Antrim Comhaltas was delighted to be a partner in the Shared Music of Dalriada project and the feedback from parents has been very positive. The Saturday evening céili was thoroughly enjoyable and a great learning and sharing experience for participants and Rathlin residents.”

The video is available to watch on YouTube.