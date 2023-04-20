Young musicians came together at Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, recently to mark the end of the Shared Music of Dalriada 2022/23 programme.

The project saw the young people gather on Rathlin Island to explore the traditional music, song and dance shared by communities of all backgrounds across North Antrim and South West Scotland. Starting with music from Coleraine Museum’s Sam Henry archive, they explored music, song and dance from Ulster Scots, Scots Gaelic, Gaeilge, English and Rathlin traditions.

The participants gathered once again at Flowerfield to celebrate Seachtain na Gaelige/Irish Language Week with a special performance.

Mayor Ivor Wallace said: “It’s so important for us to celebrate what we have in common and also learn from one another about our differences. This performance was a wonderful example of that and a celebration of our shared musical heritage."

Jenny Connor of Glens of Antrim Comhaltas, said: “The young people were able to showcase their talents and they really enjoyed the experience. Go raibh míle maith agat."

1 . Shared traditions Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, Nic Wright, Museum Services Community Engagement Officer and Gerard McIlroy, Good Relations Officer alongside the young musicians who performed at the Shared Music of Dalriada event in Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart. Photo: s

2 . Shared traditions Young musicians, singers and dancers took part in a special performance in Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart to mark the end of the Shared History of Dalriada 2022/23 programme. Photo: s

3 . Shared tradition A special performance was held at Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart as part of the Shared Music of Dalriada project. Photo: s

4 . Shared traditions A special performance was held at Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart as part of the Shared Music of Dalriada project. Photo: s