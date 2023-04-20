Register
Young musicians give special performance as Shared Music of Dalriada project wraps up successful season

Young musicians came together at Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart, recently to mark the end of the Shared Music of Dalriada 2022/23 programme.

By Una Culkin
Published 20th Apr 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:03 BST

The project saw the young people gather on Rathlin Island to explore the traditional music, song and dance shared by communities of all backgrounds across North Antrim and South West Scotland. Starting with music from Coleraine Museum’s Sam Henry archive, they explored music, song and dance from Ulster Scots, Scots Gaelic, Gaeilge, English and Rathlin traditions.

The participants gathered once again at Flowerfield to celebrate Seachtain na Gaelige/Irish Language Week with a special performance.

Mayor Ivor Wallace said: “It’s so important for us to celebrate what we have in common and also learn from one another about our differences. This performance was a wonderful example of that and a celebration of our shared musical heritage."

Jenny Connor of Glens of Antrim Comhaltas, said: “The young people were able to showcase their talents and they really enjoyed the experience. Go raibh míle maith agat."

Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, Nic Wright, Museum Services Community Engagement Officer and Gerard McIlroy, Good Relations Officer alongside the young musicians who performed at the Shared Music of Dalriada event in Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart.

