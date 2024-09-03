10 fabulous photos of memorable moments in Glengormley
By Russell Keers
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 16:51 BST
The people of Glengormley make up a thriving community in the heart of Newtownabbey, with the community coming together over the years to celebrate, whether that’s at one of the region’s schools, churches or community centres.
We have had a look through the Newtownabbey Times archive to find these fantastic pictures, helping to give a flavour of what life was like in the Glengormley area over the past 17 years.
Hopefully they bring back some happy memories
1. Happy times in Glengormley
Lynn Handley presents sports awards to, Zoe McFeeters for football, Ruth McMaul for junior girls' PE and Cody Stewart for senior girls' PE in 2010. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
2. Happy times in Glengormley
Josh Ramswell, Mark Conn, Curtis Kernaghan and Nathan Stranaghan packing Christmas Hampers at Glengormley High School in 2010. Photo: Ronnie Moore
3. Happy times in Glengormley
Nigel Officer, Head of PE at Glengormley High School, congratulates Glenn McFarlane on his success at the 2010 Kickboxing World Championship which was held in Edinburgh. Glenn was part of the Northern Ireland team and won silver in the 65 kg full combat section and sliver in the team event. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
4. Happy times in Glengormley
Mrs Margaret McCartney, Assistant Vice Principal at Glengormley High with the Martin Trust Award winners, Zachary Carse, Neil Da Conceicao, Simon McCartney and Duncan Hodder in 2010. Photo: Freddie Parkinson