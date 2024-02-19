Register
Sarah and Theresa Mulholland pictured at the Newbridge GFC annual presentation dinner in 2010.Sarah and Theresa Mulholland pictured at the Newbridge GFC annual presentation dinner in 2010.
10 glamorous pictures to bring back memories of a big night out at The Elk in 2010

We know this latest collection of pictures from our archives will definitely bring back a lot of memories.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Feb 2024, 16:41 GMT

Members of Newbridge GFC enjoyed their annual presentation dinner at The Elk in 2010 and our photographer was there to capture some of those who attended.

Take a look and see how many faces you recognise.

Michael McCracken, Vice-Chairman of the Derry County Board, was the special guest at the Newbridge GFC annual presentation dinner held in the Elk in February 2010 with Club Chairperson Maire McPeake and Geraldine Devlin (Club Treasurer).

Pictured at Newbridge GFC annual presentation dinner held in the Elk in February 2010 are Gerard Burke and Janelle McGurk.

Robert and Donna Gavin and Sharon and Paul McGroggan had a smile for the camera at the Newbridge GFC annual presentation dinner held in the Elk in February 2010.

Attending the Newbridge GFC annual presentation dinner held in the Elk in February 2010 were Patrick and Lucy McGuigan.

