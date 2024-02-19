10 glamorous pictures to bring back memories of a big night out at The Elk in 2010

Members of Newbridge GFC enjoyed their annual presentation dinner at The Elk in 2010 and our photographer was there to capture some of those who attended.
Take a look and see how many faces you recognise.
1. Special guest
Michael McCracken, Vice-Chairman of the Derry County Board, was the special guest at the Newbridge GFC annual presentation dinner held in the Elk in February 2010 with Club Chairperson Maire McPeake and Geraldine Devlin (Club Treasurer). Photo: Simon Robinson
2. Enjoying the night
Pictured at Newbridge GFC annual presentation dinner held in the Elk in February 2010 are Gerard Burke and Janelle McGurk. Photo: Simon Robinson
3. All smiles
Robert and Donna Gavin and Sharon and Paul McGroggan had a smile for the camera at the Newbridge GFC annual presentation dinner held in the Elk in February 2010. Photo: Simon Robinson
4. Dinner guests
Attending the Newbridge GFC annual presentation dinner held in the Elk in February 2010 were Patrick and Lucy McGuigan. Photo: Simon Robinson