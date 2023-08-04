Register
10 photos of memories from Eoghan Rua's Cul Camp for kids

With the school holidays in full swing, it can be hard for parents to find something to keep the children occupied.
By Una Culkin
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST

There was no such problem for the parents of these children who are featured in our look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

This week we look back to 2008 and 2010 and the annual summer Cul Camp run by north coast GAA club Eoghan Rua.

See if you recognise anyone...

Daniel, Daniel and Michael having a great time during the Cul Camp held at Owen Roe in Portstewart back in 2010

Tiernagh has help with her helmet from Hannah at the Cul Camp held at Eoghan Rua in Portstewart back in 2010

Children pictured during the Cul Camp held at Eoghan Rua back in 2010

Children pictured during the Cul Camp held at Eoghan Rua in Portstewart in 2010

