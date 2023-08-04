10 photos of memories from Eoghan Rua's Cul Camp for kids
With the school holidays in full swing, it can be hard for parents to find something to keep the children occupied.
By Una Culkin
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST
There was no such problem for the parents of these children who are featured in our look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.
This week we look back to 2008 and 2010 and the annual summer Cul Camp run by north coast GAA club Eoghan Rua.
See if you recognise anyone...
Page 1 of 3