10 photos of Portrush nights out raising money for the RNLI

Our latest rummage through the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archives has uncovered a collection of photos from Portrush RNLI fundraising nights in 2010.

By Una Culkin
1 hour ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 1:55pm

The events were held in 55 North and the Adelphi in Portrush and in Portstewart Golf Club.

See if you recognise anyone...

1. CHEERS

John and Deirdre Sawyers, Harold and Caroline Watt, and Ken Storey pictured at the Portrush RNLI Dinner at 55 North back in 2010

2. RNLI FOCUS

Keith Gilmore, Verena Wallace, Alan Andrews, Stuart Johnston, Judy Barr and Tim Nelson pictured during the Portrush RNLI Dinner at 55 North in 2010

3. Fundraiser

Hailey McFaul, Helen Taylor, Yvonne McCrea and Lorraine Kelly enjoying the RNLI fundraising evening at The Adelphi Hotel and Spa in Portrush back in 2010

4. Fundraiser

Maria Boyle, Shelley Pinkerton (RNLI fundraising group chairperson) Alyssa McCrea, and Jade McMurray pictured during the RNLI fundraising evening at The Adelphi Hotel and Spa in Portrush back in 2010

