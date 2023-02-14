Our latest rummage through the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archives has uncovered a collection of photos from Portrush RNLI fundraising nights in 2010.
The events were held in 55 North and the Adelphi in Portrush and in Portstewart Golf Club.
See if you recognise anyone...
1. CHEERS
John and Deirdre Sawyers, Harold and Caroline Watt, and Ken Storey pictured at the Portrush RNLI Dinner at 55 North back in 2010
Photo: NW
2. RNLI FOCUS
Keith Gilmore, Verena Wallace, Alan Andrews, Stuart Johnston, Judy Barr and Tim Nelson pictured during the Portrush RNLI Dinner at 55 North in 2010
Photo: nw
3. Fundraiser
Hailey McFaul, Helen Taylor, Yvonne McCrea and Lorraine Kelly enjoying the RNLI fundraising evening at The Adelphi Hotel and Spa in Portrush back in 2010
Photo: nw
4. Fundraiser
Maria Boyle, Shelley Pinkerton (RNLI fundraising group chairperson) Alyssa McCrea, and Jade McMurray pictured during the RNLI fundraising evening at The Adelphi Hotel and Spa in Portrush back in 2010
Photo: nw