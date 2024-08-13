There were many things and locations that residents returned to on a daily, weekly and seasonal basis.
Inevitably, the march of time and the need for progress has led to their demise or disappearance altogether.
Here are some things that have disappeared from Ballymena – and are very much missed.
Many other town centres have seen their shopping malls close, but the Tower Centre remains a hub for retail activity in the town - albeit one whose occupants have changed many times over the years. In particular, several residents recalled former tenants such as Skandia, Terry's Burger Bar, and Mr Pickwick's as some of their favourite spots for a bite. Photo: Old Photos of Ballymena
Ballymena's old bandstand at at the junction of Wellington Street and Church Street was removed in January 2018 to make way for the new 'Harmony Hub', part of a multimillion pound town centre regeneration scheme. However, the new copper coloured structure divided opinion, with many saying they miss the old bandstand that stood at the site for decades. Photo: Google
With bowling alleys, arcade games, soft play, and a restaurant, the Sportsbowl was arguably one of Ballymena's favourite venues for a day - or a night - out. Located on Wakehurst Road, the family entertainment complex closed in 2014. Photo: Google
Many residents have fond memories of a trip to the old Fairhill market in the 1970s and 80s - but its history dates back much further than that. The origins of the weekly market in Ballymena date back to the 1600s, when King Charles I stipulated a Saturday market under the terms of the sale of the land that Ballymena is built on. Photo: National World
