David Keatley and Roberta Davis at the Moneymore Young Farmers club annual dinner in 2010.
10 pictures from a big night out in Cookstown back in 2010

Our latest rummage through the Mid Ulster Mail archives has uncovered this great collection of photos from Moneymore Young Farmers Club annual dinner in 2010.

By Valerie Martin
10 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 4:32pm

The event was held in Hanover House, Coagh and by the looks of it, everyone had a good night.

See if there’s anyone you can recognise.

1. Guest speaker

Moneymore Young Farmers Club president David Keatley with Peter Simpson of Loughry College who was the guest speaker at the club's annual dinner held in Hanover House in 2010.

Photo: Simon Robinson

2. All smiles

Smiles from Lindsey, Laura and Catherine at the Moneymore Young Farmers Club annual dinner held in 2010.

Photo: Simon Robinson

3. Dressed to impress

Zeta Blair, Jan Kempton, Lauren Forsythe and Leanne Cahoon who enjoyed the Moneymore Young Farmers Club annual dinner held in Hanover House, Coagh in 2010.

Photo: Simon Robinson

4. Enjoying the night

Pictured at the Moneymore Young Farmers Club annual dinner held in 2010 were Rodney Fullerton, Rosaline Mowbray, Sarah McDowell and James Glover.

Photo: Simon Robinson

