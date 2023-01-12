Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Enjoying the Cookstown Amateur Boxing Club reunion and tribute night to the late John Mcllree.
Enjoying the Cookstown Amateur Boxing Club reunion and tribute night to the late John Mcllree.

10 pictures of a special night to remember in Cookstown back in 2007

A reunion is a great way to rekindle memories and catch up with old friends.

By Valerie Martin
27 minutes ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 1:19pm

When we came across this collection of photos in the Mid Ulster Mail’s archives of Cookstown Amateur Boxing Club’s reunion and tribute night to the late John McIlree we knew straight away many people would love to turn back the clock to that night in January 2007.

Check out the pictures and see if you spot anyone you recognise.

1. Reunion night guests

Ruth Espie and William Gamble captured at the Cookstown Amateur Boxing Club reunion and tribute night to the late John Mcllree in 2007.

Photo: Simon Robinson

Photo Sales

2. Enjoying the night

Billy Black and Lawson McGuckin pictured at the reunion.

Photo: Simon Robinson

Photo Sales

3. Time to remember

Louis Johnston, Sidney Irvine and Patsy Forbes pictured at the Cookstown Amateur Boxing Club reunion in 2007.

Photo: Simon Robinson

Photo Sales

4. Getting together

Enjoying the reunion and trbute night in 2007.

Photo: Simon Robinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3