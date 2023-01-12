10 pictures of a special night to remember in Cookstown back in 2007
A reunion is a great way to rekindle memories and catch up with old friends.
By Valerie Martin
27 minutes ago
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 1:19pm
When we came across this collection of photos in the Mid Ulster Mail’s archives of Cookstown Amateur Boxing Club’s reunion and tribute night to the late John McIlree we knew straight away many people would love to turn back the clock to that night in January 2007.
Check out the pictures and see if you spot anyone you recognise.
Page 1 of 3