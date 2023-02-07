Register
Mary McMath, Sylvia Crawford, Frances McEvoy and Gareth McRoberts pictured at the Valentine's Evening in Portrush Royal British Legion in 2009
Mary McMath, Sylvia Crawford, Frances McEvoy and Gareth McRoberts pictured at the Valentine's Evening in Portrush Royal British Legion in 2009

10 pictures of a Valentine's night out in Portrush 2009

We found another great collection of pictures in the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archives that will definitely bring back some memories.

By Una Culkin
3 minutes ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 10:25am

The photos show those who attended a Valentine’s Evening in Portrush Royal British Legion in 2009.

Have a look and see if you recognise anyone.

1. Valentine's memories

Warren and June Connelly enjoying the Valentine's Evening in Portrush Royal British Legion in 2009

2. Valentine's memories

Eric Robinson, Hazel Wilson, Ronnie Hyndman and Trevor Duff pictured at the Valentine's Evening in Portrush Royal British Legion in 2009

3. Valentine's memories

Henry and Bernie who provided the music at the Valentine's Evening in Portrush Royal British Legion in 2009

4. Valentine's memories

Enjoying the Valentine's Dance in Portrush Royal British Legion organised by Portrush Community Culture Association in 2009

