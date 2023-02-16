Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
All smiles at Stewartstown Primary School 70th birthday celebrations in 2007.
All smiles at Stewartstown Primary School 70th birthday celebrations in 2007.

10 pictures to rekindle great memories of a night out in Mid Ulster in 2007

A school reunion is a great opportunity to meet up with old friends and acquaintances and when we came across this collection of photos in the Mid Ulster Mail archives we knew a lot of people would want to get a look.

By Valerie Martin
48 minutes ago
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 1:00pm

The pictures are from Stewartstown Primary School’s 70th anniversary celebrations held in the Royal Hotel back in 2007.

Check them out and see if you recognise anyone you know.

1. Smiles all round

Enjoying the Stewartstown Primary School 70th birthday celebrations and reunion dinner held in the Royal Hotel in February 2007.

Photo: Simon Robinson

Photo Sales

2. Captured by the camera

All age groups enjoyed the Stewartstown Primary School 70th birthday celebrations and reunion dinner in 2007.

Photo: Simon Robinson

Photo Sales

3. Reunion dinner guests

A great night was had by all at the Stewartstown Primary School 70th birthday celebrations in 2007.

Photo: Simon Robinson

Photo Sales

4. All smiles

Pictured at Stewartstown Primary School 70th birthday celebrations.

Photo: Simon Robinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3