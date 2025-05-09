The collection of images, ranging from the distribution of gas masks by the Red Cross to the US Rangers at Sunnylands Camp, have been shared ahead of an event at Carrick Town Hall on Saturday, May 10 (11am-3pm).
There will also be contributions from local organisations that were active during the war and are still thriving today, including the Women’s Institute, St John Ambulance, Boys’ Brigade, Cadet forces and more.
Images are not to be reproduced without the permission of Carrickfergus Museum.
1. WWII
‘Salute the soldier’ Home Guard parade, 13th May 1944, High Street Carrickfergus. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum
2. WWII
Robert Bodequin (right) was one of the young volunteers, just 17 years old who arrived in Carrickfergus in February 1945, having been evacuated from Belgium. They were sent to the military base at Prospect House, Woodburn Road, given second-hand military uniforms and formed into the 3rd Brigade Belgian Army. The men were befriended by many of the townspeople and were very well treated. This is one of several images donated to the museum by Nicole Bodequin who wanted to retrace her father’s footsteps, recalling how he always had fond memories of his time in the area. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum
3. WWII
Ulster Home Guard Carrickfergus No. 6 Platoon. The Ulster Home Guard was formed to counter the threat of German invasion. Volunteering required a considerable commitment in time, attending training – drill, rifle practice and set piece exercises - and involved a number of duties. Local recruits were trained to use the anti-aircraft batteries at Neills Lane and Kilroot Fort as weekend relief for the regular soldiers. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum
4. WWII
Distribution of gas masks by the Red Cross in Carrickfergus Town Hall, 1939. Gas attacks were considered a very real threat in 1939, and the Government decided that gas masks should be issued to every man, woman and child. Some 38 million masks were needed for the civilian population and were distributed throughout the UK in small cardboard boxes. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum