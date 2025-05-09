2 . WWII

Robert Bodequin (right) was one of the young volunteers, just 17 years old who arrived in Carrickfergus in February 1945, having been evacuated from Belgium. They were sent to the military base at Prospect House, Woodburn Road, given second-hand military uniforms and formed into the 3rd Brigade Belgian Army. The men were befriended by many of the townspeople and were very well treated. This is one of several images donated to the museum by Nicole Bodequin who wanted to retrace her father’s footsteps, recalling how he always had fond memories of his time in the area. Photo: Carrickfergus Museum