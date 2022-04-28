11 photographs celebrating the appeal of the Carrick Sevens festival of rugby

After missing out during the previous two years due to the Covid pandemic, the festival of rugby will seee 40 teams taking part over three days of competition at the Carrickfergus venue.
It will also be the 50th Carrick Sevens - and to mark the occasion, the Carrick Times is serving up a reminder of the enduring appeal of the event.
1.
The Three Musketeers, Sean Hunter,Gary McLaughlin and Ricky Inglis, at the Carrick Sevens in 2014. INCT 19-014-PSB
Photo: Phillip Byrne
2.
Stitched Up - The Carrick Sevens team led by Glen Picken in 2010. CT18-415RM
3.
Sports therapists, Lindsay McDougall, Abbie McCallay and Nicolle Duffy pictured at the Carrick Sevens Rugby tournament in 2016. INCT 17-022-PSB
Photo: Phillip Byrne
4.
Bill Crymble is pictured with Jackie, Carole, Warren, Cain and Blake McClean at the Carrick Sevens Rugby tournament in 2016. INCT 17-018-PSB
Photo: Phillip Byrne