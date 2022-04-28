Loading...
Jan and Samuel McManus pictured with Sarah Bamford in 2008. Ct19-049tc
Jan and Samuel McManus pictured with Sarah Bamford in 2008. Ct19-049tc

11 photographs celebrating the appeal of the Carrick Sevens festival of rugby

The Guinness Carrick Sevens rugby festival will make a welcome return this weekend (April 29 - May 1) to the Tom Simms Memorial Park.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 2:50 pm

After missing out during the previous two years due to the Covid pandemic, the festival of rugby will seee 40 teams taking part over three days of competition at the Carrickfergus venue.

It will also be the 50th Carrick Sevens - and to mark the occasion, the Carrick Times is serving up a reminder of the enduring appeal of the event.

Recognise anyone?

1.

The Three Musketeers, Sean Hunter,Gary McLaughlin and Ricky Inglis, at the Carrick Sevens in 2014. INCT 19-014-PSB

Photo: Phillip Byrne

Photo Sales

2.

Stitched Up - The Carrick Sevens team led by Glen Picken in 2010. CT18-415RM

Photo Sales

3.

Sports therapists, Lindsay McDougall, Abbie McCallay and Nicolle Duffy pictured at the Carrick Sevens Rugby tournament in 2016. INCT 17-022-PSB

Photo: Phillip Byrne

Photo Sales

4.

Bill Crymble is pictured with Jackie, Carole, Warren, Cain and Blake McClean at the Carrick Sevens Rugby tournament in 2016. INCT 17-018-PSB

Photo: Phillip Byrne

Photo Sales
Carrickfergus
Next Page
Page 1 of 3