We’ve had a look through the Portadown archives to find a delightful collection of photos of local primary school children taking part in their Christmas plays back 2007.
Have a look at this special gallery, roll back the years and see if you recognise any of the little stars.
1. Little stars
Some of the pupils of Hamiltonsbawn Primary School who took part in the annual nativity play in 2007 entitled 'DIY Nativity'.
Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Ready for the stage
Some of the cast of Hamiltonsbawn Primary School's production of 'A DIY Nativity' back in 2007.
Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Stargazers
Playing the Three Kings and the Star in Hamiltonsbawn Primary School's production of 'A DIY Nativity'in 2007 are back from left, Zakk Gowing, Stuart Johnston, Ian McTurk and front: Rebekah Gibson.
Photo: Tony Hendron
4. All white on the night
Katie McNally who played the Dazzling Angel and Ross Good who was the lead in Mullavilly Primary school's production of 'The Most Disgruntled Snowman' in 2007.
Photo: Tony Hendron