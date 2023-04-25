Register
Hannah Watterson, runner-up in the Woods Bowling Club Beginner Cup in 2007. Missing from the picture is Gareth Evans.Hannah Watterson, runner-up in the Woods Bowling Club Beginner Cup in 2007. Missing from the picture is Gareth Evans.
11 pictures to bring back memories of a big night in the Royal Hotel

It’s that time of year when clubs and societies start winding up for the summer months and back in 2007, members of Woods Bowling Club got together for their annual presentation night in the Royal Hotel.

By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:02 BST

We uncovered this great batch of photos from the event tucked away in the Mid Ulster Mail archives.

Have a look and see if you spot anyone you know.

Woods Bowling Club Open Shield winner William Watterson and runner-up Alec McKnight.

1. Open Shield

Woods Bowling Club Open Shield winner William Watterson and runner-up Alec McKnight. Photo: Simon Robinson

The Woods Bowling Club ladies singles winner Sandra Evans and runner-up Maisie Clarke at the club's presentation dinner in 2007.

2. Ladies singles

The Woods Bowling Club ladies singles winner Sandra Evans and runner-up Maisie Clarke at the club's presentation dinner in 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson

Winner of the Billy Ewing Memorial Shield, Maisie Clarke pictured at the Woods Bowling Club presentation dinner in 2007.

3. Billy Ewing Memorial Shield

Winner of the Billy Ewing Memorial Shield, Maisie Clarke pictured at the Woods Bowling Club presentation dinner in 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson

Philip McKnight, Woods Bowling Club men’s singles in 2007.

4. Men’s singles

Philip McKnight, Woods Bowling Club men’s singles in 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson

