11 pictures to bring back memories of a memorable night out in the Royal Hotel in 2007

See if you spot anyone you know in these pictures from the event, held in the Royal Hotel.
Hannah Watterson, runner-up in the Woods Bowling Club Beginner Cup. Missing from the picture is Gareth Evans. Photo: Simon Robinson
Winner of the Jonathan Derby Memorial Cup Andrew Ewing and runner-up Betty Watterson pictured at the Woods Bowling Club presentation dinner held in the Royal Hotel in 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson
Woods Bowling Club open shield winner William Watterson and runner-up Alec McKnight pictured in 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson
The Woods Bowling Club ladies singles winner Sandra Evans and runner-up Maisie Clarke pictured at club's presentation dinner held in the Royal Hotel in 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson