11 pictures to bring back memories of a memorable night out in the Royal Hotel in 2007

Our latest delve into the Mid Ulster Mail archives has come up with a great collection of pictures from the Woods Bowling Club’s presentation night back in 2007.
By Valerie Martin
Published 25th Apr 2024, 18:12 BST

See if you spot anyone you know in these pictures from the event, held in the Royal Hotel.

Hannah Watterson, runner-up in the Woods Bowling Club Beginner Cup. Missing from the picture is Gareth Evans.

1. Presentation dinner

Hannah Watterson, runner-up in the Woods Bowling Club Beginner Cup. Missing from the picture is Gareth Evans. Photo: Simon Robinson

Winner of the Jonathan Derby Memorial Cup Andrew Ewing and runner-up Betty Watterson pictured at the Woods Bowling Club presentation dinner held in the Royal Hotel in 2007.

2. Presentation dinner

Winner of the Jonathan Derby Memorial Cup Andrew Ewing and runner-up Betty Watterson pictured at the Woods Bowling Club presentation dinner held in the Royal Hotel in 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson

Woods Bowling Club open shield winner William Watterson and runner-up Alec McKnight pictured in 2007.

3. Presentation dinner

Woods Bowling Club open shield winner William Watterson and runner-up Alec McKnight pictured in 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson

The Woods Bowling Club ladies singles winner Sandra Evans and runner-up Maisie Clarke pictured at club's presentation dinner held in the Royal Hotel in 2007.

4. Presentation dinner

The Woods Bowling Club ladies singles winner Sandra Evans and runner-up Maisie Clarke pictured at club's presentation dinner held in the Royal Hotel in 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page