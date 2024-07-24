12 photos from ‘2010 Beach Mission to Malaga’ fashion show in Larne

Spain, summer and fashion were all to the fore at a Larne fundraiser in 2010.

A delve in the Larne Times archive found these photos from the Raloo Presbyterian Church Hall fashion event to raise funds for the Summer Serve 2010 Beach Mission to Malaga.

Whether you were on the catwalk or in the audience, enjoy the stylish trip back in time.

Aaron McBride, Becky Booth, Andrew Hunter, Chloe McIlwaine and Philip Andrews at the fashion show.

Aaron McBride, Becky Booth, Andrew Hunter, Chloe McIlwaine and Philip Andrews at the fashion show.Photo: Peter Rippon

Joli and Bonita provided the fashions and Shek the hair styles for the fashion show held for the Summer Serve 2010 Beach Mission to Malaga. Pictured after being presented with bouquets were Lorraine McConnell of Joli with Mary Chapman and Anne Crawford of Bonita. LT19-322-PR

Joli and Bonita provided the fashions and Shek the hair styles for the fashion show held for the Summer Serve 2010 Beach Mission to Malaga. Pictured after being presented with bouquets were Lorraine McConnell of Joli with Mary Chapman and Anne Crawford of Bonita. LT19-322-PRPhoto: Peter Rippon

Chloe on the catwalk at the fashion show held in the Raloo Presbyterian Church Hall in 2010. LT19-314-PR

Chloe on the catwalk at the fashion show held in the Raloo Presbyterian Church Hall in 2010. LT19-314-PRPhoto: Peter Rippon

Joanna Gray, Emily Kyle and Joni McGookin backstage at the 2010 fashion show in Raloo.

Joanna Gray, Emily Kyle and Joni McGookin backstage at the 2010 fashion show in Raloo.Photo: Peter Rippon

