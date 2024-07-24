12 photos from ‘2010 Beach Mission to Malaga’ fashion show in Larne

A delve in the Larne Times archive found these photos from the Raloo Presbyterian Church Hall fashion event to raise funds for the Summer Serve 2010 Beach Mission to Malaga.
Whether you were on the catwalk or in the audience, enjoy the stylish trip back in time.
1. Summer Style
Aaron McBride, Becky Booth, Andrew Hunter, Chloe McIlwaine and Philip Andrews at the fashion show.Photo: Peter Rippon
2. Summer Style
Joli and Bonita provided the fashions and Shek the hair styles for the fashion show held for the Summer Serve 2010 Beach Mission to Malaga. Pictured after being presented with bouquets were Lorraine McConnell of Joli with Mary Chapman and Anne Crawford of Bonita. LT19-322-PRPhoto: Peter Rippon
3. Summer Style
Chloe on the catwalk at the fashion show held in the Raloo Presbyterian Church Hall in 2010. LT19-314-PRPhoto: Peter Rippon
4. Summer Style
Joanna Gray, Emily Kyle and Joni McGookin backstage at the 2010 fashion show in Raloo.Photo: Peter Rippon
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.