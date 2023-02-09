12 pictures of Ballymoney darts matches and presentations in 2008/09
We found another great collection of pictures in the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archives that will definitely bring back some memories.
By Una Culkin
5 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 10:33am
So take a wander down memory lane with us as we look through these pictures.
The photos show those who were involved in the Ballymoney Darts League in 2008 and 2009.
Have a look and see if you recognise anyone.
For all the latest news and features, check out the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times website www.northernirelandworld.com. Also keep up to date with our Facebook pages.
Page 1 of 3