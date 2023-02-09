We found another great collection of pictures in the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archives that will definitely bring back some memories.

So take a wander down memory lane with us as we look through these pictures.

The photos show those who were involved in the Ballymoney Darts League in 2008 and 2009.

Have a look and see if you recognise anyone.

For all the latest news and features, check out the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times website www.northernirelandworld.com. Also keep up to date with our Facebook pages.

1 . JOEY'S CUP Ballymoney Darts League held their annual presentation night in 2008 at Ballymoney Utd Social Club. And pictured receiving the Joey Dunlop Memorial Cup from Ricky Dunlop, (beaten finalist) is winner, Alwyn McCosh Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . PAIRS TROPHY Pictured are Billy Gillan and Davy Graham with the Alexander Woods Memorial Cup in 2008 at the Ballymoney Darts League presentation night Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . DEDICATED Johnny Campbell, Chairman of the Ballymoney Darts League, pictured presenting the League championship trophy to Peach Traynor cpt of the Manor Hotel Darts team back in 2008. The players dedicated the award to the late Joe Rice Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . PLAYERS Players from McKillops, who finished third in the Ballymoney Darts League with their trophy in 2008 Photo: s Photo Sales