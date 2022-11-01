Check out if there’s anyone you recognise among those pictured.
1. Portadown College Speech Day 2007.
Joint winners of the Nicholson Trophy for best achievement at GCSE, from left, Mathew Greenaway, Ben shepherd, Andrew Spence, Gareth Herron and Andrew Gordon.
Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Portadown College Speech Day 2007.
Portadown College students who achieved excellent results at AS level pictured with their awards at the school's annual speech day in 2007. Included are, back row from left, Ruth Farquhar, Jaimie Coburn, Nicholas Goward, Peter Harris and Rachel Hanna. Front row from left, Lindsey Ellison. Denise Abraham, Jacqueline Adair and Paula Cochrane.
Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Portadown College College speech day 2007.
Photo: Tony Hendron
Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Portadown College speech day 2007
GCSE subject prizewinners at the Portadown College speech day in 2007 are Mathew Greenaway, left with the Lewis Cup for English and Philip McDonald with the award for Chemistry.
Photo: Tony Hendron