Enjoying the Larne Ladies FC night in the KIln in 2007 are Elaine Roden, Laura Burke, Roslyn Steele and Julie Hagan.Enjoying the Larne Ladies FC night in the KIln in 2007 are Elaine Roden, Laura Burke, Roslyn Steele and Julie Hagan.
12 retro photos of Larne Ladies FC celebrations from 2007

With Larne FC basking in the spotlight of the first Gibson Cup triumph in the club’s 134-year history, the Larne Times takes a look back to what the Larne Ladies team was up to in 2007.

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Apr 2023, 22:06 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 22:07 BST

Here are a dozen photos that include Larne Ladies FC’s memorable annual dinner in the Kiln plus some action and presentation shots from that year.

Still an Inver Red?

Gordon McKee of G-Mac pictured with prize winners from Larne Ladies Football Club in 2007. Included are (from left): Laura Colborn who won the Most Improved Player and an appearance award; Player of the Year Carys Lloyd; Carina Weekes who won the Players' Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year trophies and Lauren McGucken who was the Supporters' Player of the Year and the Top Goalscorer.

1. Memory Lane

Gordon McKee of G-Mac pictured with prize winners from Larne Ladies Football Club in 2007. Included are (from left): Laura Colborn who won the Most Improved Player and an appearance award; Player of the Year Carys Lloyd; Carina Weekes who won the Players' Player of the Year and the Young Player of the Year trophies and Lauren McGucken who was the Supporters' Player of the Year and the Top Goalscorer. Photo: Peter Rippon

Members of Larne Ladies FC (from left) Corina Weeks, Laura Noble and Laura Burke who competed in the Larne Half Marathon in 2007.

2. Memory Lane

Members of Larne Ladies FC (from left) Corina Weeks, Laura Noble and Laura Burke who competed in the Larne Half Marathon in 2007. Photo: Peter Rippon

Jimmy and Liz Bearns with Donna and Philip Wylie at the Larne Ladies dinner in 2007

3. Memory Lane

Jimmy and Liz Bearns with Donna and Philip Wylie at the Larne Ladies dinner in 2007 Photo: Peter Rippon

Action from the Larne Ladies V Downpatrick in 2007.

4. Memory Lane

Action from the Larne Ladies V Downpatrick in 2007. Photo: Peter Rippon

