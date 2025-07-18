12 stylish photos from Cookstown and Dungannon Women's Aid White Ribbon Ball 2010

The successful event, compered by popular comedian Gene Fitpatrick, was held in the Greenvale Hotel.
Here’s a flavour of the occasion in 12 photos from the Mid Ulster Mail archive.
1. Charity Ball
Mickey Gallen, Maria Foley, Saoirse O'Neill and Rona McNamee, who attended the Cookstown & Dungannon Women's Aid White Ribbon Ball held in the Greenvale Hotel, last in 2010 .mm2210-178ar. Photo: Adrian Robinson
2. Charity Ball
Mel and John Fox who attended the Cookstown & Dungannon Women's Aid White Ribbon Ball in 2010.mm2210-176ar. Photo: Adrian Robinson
3. Charity Ball
Rachel Lesley, Claire Griffin and Lauren Canmore relaxing at the Cookstown & Dungannon Women's Aid White Ribbon Ball held in 2010.mm2210-182ar. Photo: Adrian Robinson
4. Charity Ball
Terrance and Joanne pictured when they attended the Cookstown & Dungannon Women's Aid White Ribbon Ball in 2010. mm2210-175ar. Photo: Adrian Robinson
