12 stylish photos from Cookstown and Dungannon Women's Aid White Ribbon Ball 2010

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jul 2025, 18:08 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 18:21 BST
Style was to the fore at Cookstown and Dungannon Women's Aid White Ribbon Ball in 2010.

The successful event, compered by popular comedian Gene Fitpatrick, was held in the Greenvale Hotel.

Here’s a flavour of the occasion in 12 photos from the Mid Ulster Mail archive.

Mickey Gallen, Maria Foley, Saoirse O'Neill and Rona McNamee, who attended the Cookstown & Dungannon Women's Aid White Ribbon Ball held in the Greenvale Hotel, last in 2010 .mm2210-178ar.

1. Charity Ball

Mickey Gallen, Maria Foley, Saoirse O'Neill and Rona McNamee, who attended the Cookstown & Dungannon Women's Aid White Ribbon Ball held in the Greenvale Hotel, last in 2010 .mm2210-178ar. Photo: Adrian Robinson

Mel and John Fox who attended the Cookstown & Dungannon Women's Aid White Ribbon Ball in 2010.mm2210-176ar.

2. Charity Ball

Mel and John Fox who attended the Cookstown & Dungannon Women's Aid White Ribbon Ball in 2010.mm2210-176ar. Photo: Adrian Robinson

Rachel Lesley, Claire Griffin and Lauren Canmore relaxing at the Cookstown & Dungannon Women's Aid White Ribbon Ball held in 2010.mm2210-182ar.

3. Charity Ball

Rachel Lesley, Claire Griffin and Lauren Canmore relaxing at the Cookstown & Dungannon Women's Aid White Ribbon Ball held in 2010.mm2210-182ar. Photo: Adrian Robinson

Terrance and Joanne pictured when they attended the Cookstown & Dungannon Women's Aid White Ribbon Ball in 2010. mm2210-175ar.

4. Charity Ball

Terrance and Joanne pictured when they attended the Cookstown & Dungannon Women's Aid White Ribbon Ball in 2010. mm2210-175ar. Photo: Adrian Robinson

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice