13 happy photos as Kildress Bowling club members celebrate milestone year back in 2007

By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Oct 2024, 13:25 BST
Our latest rummage through the Mid Ulster Mail archives has uncovered this great photos from an event some people may well have forgotten.

They were taken at the Kildress Bowling Club’s 40th anniversary back in 2007. We hope they bring back lots of happy memories.

A great night was had by all at the 40th anniversary celebrations of Kildress Bowling Club in October 2007.

1. Special occasion

A great night was had by all at the 40th anniversary celebrations of Kildress Bowling Club in October 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson

Pictured at the 40th anniversary celebrations of Kildress Bowling Club in October 2007 were Rev Brian Cruise (President), Agnes Barnes ( Chairperson), Eric Barnes ( Founder Member), Bill Wylie ( Vice-President) and Seamus Kyne ( Mid-Ulster Zone Convenor).

2. Memorable occasion

Pictured at the 40th anniversary celebrations of Kildress Bowling Club in October 2007 were Rev Brian Cruise (President), Agnes Barnes ( Chairperson), Eric Barnes ( Founder Member), Bill Wylie ( Vice-President) and Seamus Kyne ( Mid-Ulster Zone Convenor). Photo: Simon Robinson

Pictured at the Kildress Bowling Club 40th anniversary celebration night in October 2007 were Eric Barnes ( Founder Member) and Charlene Cruise.

3. Memorable occasion

Pictured at the Kildress Bowling Club 40th anniversary celebration night in October 2007 were Eric Barnes ( Founder Member) and Charlene Cruise. Photo: Simon Robinson

Pat and Eric Barnes attended the 40th anniversary celebrations of Kildress Bowling Club.

4. Memorable occasion

Pat and Eric Barnes attended the 40th anniversary celebrations of Kildress Bowling Club. Photo: Simon Robinson

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice