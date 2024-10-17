They were taken at the Kildress Bowling Club’s 40th anniversary back in 2007. We hope they bring back lots of happy memories.
A great night was had by all at the 40th anniversary celebrations of Kildress Bowling Club in October 2007. Photo: Simon Robinson
Pictured at the 40th anniversary celebrations of Kildress Bowling Club in October 2007 were Rev Brian Cruise (President), Agnes Barnes ( Chairperson), Eric Barnes ( Founder Member), Bill Wylie ( Vice-President) and Seamus Kyne ( Mid-Ulster Zone Convenor). Photo: Simon Robinson
Pictured at the Kildress Bowling Club 40th anniversary celebration night in October 2007 were Eric Barnes ( Founder Member) and Charlene Cruise. Photo: Simon Robinson
Pat and Eric Barnes attended the 40th anniversary celebrations of Kildress Bowling Club. Photo: Simon Robinson