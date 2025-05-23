The event sees runners don fancy dress to follow a four mile circuit around the area - with a pie and a pint to mark each mile.
The popular race has raised funds for several different charities over the years, from Whitehaven Respite Centre during 2016’s inaugural event to Music and Mind for the upcoming 2025 run.
Can you spot any familiar faces?
1. Pint and Pieathlon
Deirdre and Julie Magowan and Jaclyn Coulter dressed for the 2016 Pint and Pieathlon. INCT 38-204-AM Photo: ALISTAIR MAWHINNEY
2. Pint and Pieathlon
Members of Whitehead Running Club taking part in the 2016 Pint and Pieathlon. INCT 38-205-AM Photo: ALISTAIR MAWHINNEY
3. Pint and Pieathlon
Taking part in the 2018 event. Photo: Pint and Pieathlon Facebook
4. Pint and Pieathlon
A hula dancer theme for this group of runners in 2023. Photo: Pint and Pieathlon Facebook
