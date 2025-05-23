14 hilarious throwback photos from Whitehead's 'Pints and Pieathlon' fun run between 2016-2023

By Helena McManus
Published 23rd May 2025, 15:16 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 15:38 BST
We take a look back at the charity ‘Pints and Pieathlon’ fun run in Whitehead between 2016 and 2023.

The event sees runners don fancy dress to follow a four mile circuit around the area - with a pie and a pint to mark each mile.

The popular race has raised funds for several different charities over the years, from Whitehaven Respite Centre during 2016’s inaugural event to Music and Mind for the upcoming 2025 run.

Can you spot any familiar faces?

Deirdre and Julie Magowan and Jaclyn Coulter dressed for the 2016 Pint and Pieathlon. INCT 38-204-AM

1. Pint and Pieathlon

Deirdre and Julie Magowan and Jaclyn Coulter dressed for the 2016 Pint and Pieathlon. INCT 38-204-AM Photo: ALISTAIR MAWHINNEY

Members of Whitehead Running Club taking part in the 2016 Pint and Pieathlon. INCT 38-205-AM

2. Pint and Pieathlon

Members of Whitehead Running Club taking part in the 2016 Pint and Pieathlon. INCT 38-205-AM Photo: ALISTAIR MAWHINNEY

Taking part in the 2018 event.

3. Pint and Pieathlon

Taking part in the 2018 event. Photo: Pint and Pieathlon Facebook

A hula dancer theme for this group of runners in 2023.

4. Pint and Pieathlon

A hula dancer theme for this group of runners in 2023. Photo: Pint and Pieathlon Facebook

