14 photos of great nights out at the Bush Tavern in Ballymoney

Here we continue to look back through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at some great nights out at the pub we enjoyed!

By Una Culkin
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

This week we head for Ballymoney and the Bush Tavern.

See who you recognise in the photos and get tagging!

Joanne McMullan and Pauline Smylie who were taking part in a Trek for CEDAR Foundation pictured at a table quiz held in the Bush Tavern, Ballymoney in 2008

1. Retro

Joanne McMullan and Pauline Smylie who were taking part in a Trek for CEDAR Foundation pictured at a table quiz held in the Bush Tavern, Ballymoney in 2008 Photo: s

Quizmasters Gemma Sloan, Mark Blair and Bobby Hanna pictured at a Charity Quiz held in the Bush Tavern in 2008

2. Retro

Quizmasters Gemma Sloan, Mark Blair and Bobby Hanna pictured at a Charity Quiz held in the Bush Tavern in 2008 Photo: s

A proud Joe Patton and Gary Lyttle celebrate their annual dinner in 2008 at The Bush Tavern by displaying the Hutchinsons Tiles League trophy which their club, The Taverners, won

3. Retro

A proud Joe Patton and Gary Lyttle celebrate their annual dinner in 2008 at The Bush Tavern by displaying the Hutchinsons Tiles League trophy which their club, The Taverners, won Photo: s

Alan Workman from Taverners FC who won the Merit Award at the club's annual dinner in the Bush Tavern in 2008. Pictured handing over the award is manager, Gary Lyttle

4. Retro

Alan Workman from Taverners FC who won the Merit Award at the club's annual dinner in the Bush Tavern in 2008. Pictured handing over the award is manager, Gary Lyttle Photo: s

