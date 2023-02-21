Register
14 photos of Portrush 'night at the races' fundraisers in 2008 and 2010

There's no better way of raising funds for your charity, community group or sports club than holding a Night at the Races!

By Una Culkin
5 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 10:48am

Here we look back to 2008 and 2010 when three different groups in Portrush – the RNLI, St Patrick’s Primary School and the local Music Society – all held fundraising Nights at the Races.

The venues included Rathmore Golf Club, Portrush Yacht Club and the Springhill Bar in Portrush.

Take a look and see if you can recognise anyone. Under starter’s orders...

1. RACE NIGHT

Brian, Norma, and Susan Page and Harry Garvin pictured during the Portrush RNLI fundraising night at the races held in Portrush Yacht Club in 2008

Photo: s

2. AT THE RACES

Peter Stephens, Tim and Jill Tynan, and Andrew Morris pictured during the Portrush RNLI fundraising night at the races held in Portrush Yacht Club in 2008

Photo: s

3. YOU BET

Rhona Murphy, Donna Mallon, and Judy Barr pictured during the Portrush RNLI fundraising night at the races held in Portrush Yacht Club in 2008

Photo: s

4. FORM LINE

Maureen Garvin, Alison Doherty, Tonya McNally, Nicky Barnett, Caroline Robinson, Michelle Lafferty and Helen Christie enjoying the Portrush RNLI fundraising night at the races held in Portrush Yacht Club in 2008

Photo: s

PortrushRNLI