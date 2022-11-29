Register
14 pictures to bring back memories of a great night out in Magherafelt in 2007

We’ve had a look through the Mid Ulster Mail archives and found this great collection of photographs from the Rainey Old Pupils Association formal back in November 2007.

By Valerie Martin
3 hours ago
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 2:13pm

The gala night, held in Gardiners Restaurant, was the perfect occasion for guests to rekindle plenty of memories.

Check out this special gallery and see if there’s anyone you recognise.

1. Formal night guests

Rainey Endowed headmaster Robert Robinson and his wife Sharon pictured at the Rainey Old Pupils Association formal held in November 2007.

Photo: Simon Robinson

2. Enjoying the event

Eric and Pat Howard at the formal.

Photo: Simon Robinson

3. Black tie event

Stephen Ferson, Mathew Leonard, Ronan McKernan and William Sloss captured at the Rainey Old Pupils Association formal.

Photo: Simon Robinson

4. All smiles

Pictured at the Rainey Old Pupils Association formal held in Gardiners Restaurant in 2007 were Claire Douglas and Neave Anderson.

Photo: Simon Robinson

