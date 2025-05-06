15 fab photos from Ballyclare May Fair in 2018 and 2021

By Helena McManus
Published 6th May 2025, 16:50 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 16:54 BST
With Ballyclare May Fair set to return this year from May 17-May 25, we’ve had a look in the archives and found these great photos from the event in previous years.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Spiderman is told by Ballyclare Primary School to reduce, reuse and recycle at the 2021 May Fair. NT22-026FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Johnny and Tracey Bogle (left) with Gary Laughlin and Susan Cowan enjoying the sunshine at the Ballyclare May Fair Parade in 2018. INNT 22-006-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Ryan and 6-year-old Colton Hanson pictured with their Shetland pony at the 2018 Ballyclare May Fair. INNT 21-003-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Leah Weatherup, Eileen Burns and Naomi Allen from Ballyclare Primary School having a great time at the 2021 Ballyclare May Fair. NT22-030FP Photo: Freddie Parkinson

