15 fabulous photos of patrons of the Bureau, Whiteabbey, welcoming in 2011
As the holiday break concludes, here’s a New Year trip down memory lane for patrons of a popular Newtownabbey venue.
By Terry Ferry
Published 4th Jan 2024, 19:15 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 19:15 GMT
A delve into the Newtownabbey Times archive served up these photographs of residents bringing in 2011 at The Bureau, Whiteabbey.
Hopefully these ‘farewell to the old and hello to the new’ images are a reminder of a great night out.
1 / 4