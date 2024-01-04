Register
Party time at the Bureau in 2011 for Christy Moffett, Holly Moffett, Karen McCleave, Rachel Davidson and Jolene Davidson.

15 fabulous photos of patrons of the Bureau, Whiteabbey, welcoming in 2011

As the holiday break concludes, here’s a New Year trip down memory lane for patrons of a popular Newtownabbey venue.
By Terry Ferry
Published 4th Jan 2024, 19:15 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 19:15 GMT

A delve into the Newtownabbey Times archive served up these photographs of residents bringing in 2011 at The Bureau, Whiteabbey.

Hopefully these ‘farewell to the old and hello to the new’ images are a reminder of a great night out.

Stephen Hutchinson, Roy Hill and Barry Hutchinson having fun at the Bureau in 2011.

Stephen Hutchinson, Roy Hill and Barry Hutchinson having fun at the Bureau in 2011.

Margaret and Trevor Lavery along with Elizabeth and Jim Stothers bring in 2011 at the Bureau.

Margaret and Trevor Lavery along with Elizabeth and Jim Stothers bring in 2011 at the Bureau.

Saying hello to 2011 at the Bureau in Whiteabbey, Marie and Kevin Wilkins along with Peter Mulvenna.

Saying hello to 2011 at the Bureau in Whiteabbey, Marie and Kevin Wilkins along with Peter Mulvenna.

Glenn and Jenny McCrum and friends bring in 2011 with their dinner party in the Bureau, Whiteabbey.

Glenn and Jenny McCrum and friends bring in 2011 with their dinner party in the Bureau, Whiteabbey.

