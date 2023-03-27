Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
5 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
6 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
9 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
10 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
11 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
Kathryn Boyle, Natasha Hagan, Lauren Bell and Roslyn Gray were among the stars of the catwalk at the Larne Ladies Hockey Club fashion show in the Highways Hotel in 2007. LT17-335-PR
Kathryn Boyle, Natasha Hagan, Lauren Bell and Roslyn Gray were among the stars of the catwalk at the Larne Ladies Hockey Club fashion show in the Highways Hotel in 2007. LT17-335-PR
Kathryn Boyle, Natasha Hagan, Lauren Bell and Roslyn Gray were among the stars of the catwalk at the Larne Ladies Hockey Club fashion show in the Highways Hotel in 2007. LT17-335-PR

15 fashion show photos as Larne put on the style in 2007

The arrival of the brighter evenings has thoughts turning to spring and the chance to spend more time outdoors.

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Mar 2023, 20:50 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 20:57 BST

That was also the case back in 2007 when a number of spring fashion events were being staged in Larne.

A Fashion Frenzy was organised by Larne Ladies Hockey Club in the Highways Hotel in April, while in March Larne High School was using the catwalk to raise funds for the Larne branch of St John Ambulance.

Did the style capture your imagination? Would you wear it again?

Larne High School teacher Miss A Mc Cullough modelling bridal attire at the schools fashion show in spring 2007 LT14--015 PSB

1. Fashionistas

Larne High School teacher Miss A Mc Cullough modelling bridal attire at the schools fashion show in spring 2007 LT14--015 PSB Photo: Philip Byrne

Looking colourful at Fashion Frenzy in the Highways Hotel are Patricia Leitch, Jennifer Duff, Kathryn Boyle and Samantha Evans. LT17-338-PR

2. Fashionistas

Looking colourful at Fashion Frenzy in the Highways Hotel are Patricia Leitch, Jennifer Duff, Kathryn Boyle and Samantha Evans. LT17-338-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Holly Millar, Steven Graham and Roslyn Gray at the Larne Hockey Club event of 2007. LT17-337-PR

3. Fashionistas

Holly Millar, Steven Graham and Roslyn Gray at the Larne Hockey Club event of 2007. LT17-337-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Joanna Paisley, Leigh Snoddy and Patricia Leitch ready for the catwalk during the Larne Ladies Hockey Club fashion show in spring 2007. LT17-332-PR

4. Fashionistas

Joanna Paisley, Leigh Snoddy and Patricia Leitch ready for the catwalk during the Larne Ladies Hockey Club fashion show in spring 2007. LT17-332-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Larne
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us