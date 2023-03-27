15 fashion show photos as Larne put on the style in 2007

The arrival of the brighter evenings has thoughts turning to spring and the chance to spend more time outdoors.

That was also the case back in 2007 when a number of spring fashion events were being staged in Larne.

A Fashion Frenzy was organised by Larne Ladies Hockey Club in the Highways Hotel in April, while in March Larne High School was using the catwalk to raise funds for the Larne branch of St John Ambulance.

Did the style capture your imagination? Would you wear it again?

1 . Fashionistas Larne High School teacher Miss A Mc Cullough modelling bridal attire at the schools fashion show in spring 2007 LT14--015 PSB Photo: Philip Byrne

2 . Fashionistas Looking colourful at Fashion Frenzy in the Highways Hotel are Patricia Leitch, Jennifer Duff, Kathryn Boyle and Samantha Evans. LT17-338-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

3 . Fashionistas Holly Millar, Steven Graham and Roslyn Gray at the Larne Hockey Club event of 2007. LT17-337-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

4 . Fashionistas Joanna Paisley, Leigh Snoddy and Patricia Leitch ready for the catwalk during the Larne Ladies Hockey Club fashion show in spring 2007. LT17-332-PR Photo: Peter Rippon