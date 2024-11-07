15 great photos from Carrick College Star Factor 2012

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Nov 2024, 16:54 BST
Updated 7th Nov 2024, 17:28 BST
Young performers were putting their talents to the test at Carrickfergus College in 2012.

The end of term Star Factor show at the North Road school (now part of Carrickfergus Academy) covered song, music, dance and comedy.

A search in the Carrick Times archive served up 15 photos from the event to bring back memories for staff, pupils, family and friends.

Taking part in the Carrick College Star Factor were Caitlin Armstrong, Megan McClinton and Kirstie Kidd.

1. Star Factor

Taking part in the Carrick College Star Factor were Caitlin Armstrong, Megan McClinton and Kirstie Kidd. Photo: Tim Cully

Bethanie Martin sang during her performance on the Star Factor stage.

2. Star Factor

Bethanie Martin sang during her performance on the Star Factor stage. Photo: Tim Cully

Taking part in Star Factor at Carrick College in 2012 were Ethan Graham, Scott Nesbitt, Michael Crawford and Gareth Frazer.

3. Star Factor

Taking part in Star Factor at Carrick College in 2012 were Ethan Graham, Scott Nesbitt, Michael Crawford and Gareth Frazer. Photo: Tim Cully

Pictured on stage in 2012 was Elisha Russell.

4. Star Factor

Pictured on stage in 2012 was Elisha Russell. Photo: Tim Cully

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Carrickfergus Academy
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice