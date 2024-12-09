15 memory-jogging photos from Carrickfergus Christmas party nights (2009-2011)

By Russell Keers
Published 9th Dec 2024, 17:56 BST
With the Christmas party season here again, a delve into the Carrick Times archive has served up reminders of previous events.

We’ve found pictures from events staged at a number of venues including Carrick Town Hall, the BUFFS club and Carrick Glasgow Rangers Club.

Hopefully these 15 photos bring back happy memories of colleagues and friends enjoying the festive season.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Pupils at Carrickfergus College's Christmas disco in 2009.

Pupils at Carrickfergus College's Christmas disco in 2009. Photo: National World

Janet Marks, Yvonne Johnston, Sharon McConnell and Karen Bradley at Carrick Child Contact Centre's Christmas dinner in 2010.

Janet Marks, Yvonne Johnston, Sharon McConnell and Karen Bradley at Carrick Child Contact Centre's Christmas dinner in 2010. Photo: National World

Cecilia Cameron, Agnes Ervine and Marlene Montgomey at a Christmas function at Carrick Glasgow Rangers Club in 2010.

Cecilia Cameron, Agnes Ervine and Marlene Montgomey at a Christmas function at Carrick Glasgow Rangers Club in 2010. Photo: National World

Staff and clients from the Hawthorns Adult Centre at their Christmas dinner at Carrick Town Hall in 2011.

Staff and clients from the Hawthorns Adult Centre at their Christmas dinner at Carrick Town Hall in 2011. Photo: National World

