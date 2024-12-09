We’ve found pictures from events staged at a number of venues including Carrick Town Hall, the BUFFS club and Carrick Glasgow Rangers Club.
Hopefully these 15 photos bring back happy memories of colleagues and friends enjoying the festive season.
Can you spot anyone you know?
1. Christmas party
Pupils at Carrickfergus College's Christmas disco in 2009. Photo: National World
2. Christmas party
Janet Marks, Yvonne Johnston, Sharon McConnell and Karen Bradley at Carrick Child Contact Centre's Christmas dinner in 2010. Photo: National World
3. Christmas party
Cecilia Cameron, Agnes Ervine and Marlene Montgomey at a Christmas function at Carrick Glasgow Rangers Club in 2010. Photo: National World
4. Christmas party
Staff and clients from the Hawthorns Adult Centre at their Christmas dinner at Carrick Town Hall in 2011. Photo: National World