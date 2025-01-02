Here we take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at some ‘snow days’ of the past.
1. RETRO
Carnalridge Primary School pupils making a snowman during a 2010 snowfall. Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
Mark McFetridge, enjoys the snow outside his Coleraine home during the heavy snow fall in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
The town of Coleraine woke up to a blanket of snow in January 2009. Photo: NIWORLD
4. RETRO
WATER MESS...Tommy Doherty of The Water Service, clearing water of the flooded Coleraine Showgrounds pitch after the snow had thawed leaving the pitch in a foot of water in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD
