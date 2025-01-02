15 photos of 'snow days' around Coleraine and Ballymoney from our photographic archives

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:43 GMT
Just a day into 2025 and we have snow!

Here we take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at some ‘snow days’ of the past.

Recognise anyone?

Carnalridge Primary School pupils making a snowman during a 2010 snowfall.

Carnalridge Primary School pupils making a snowman during a 2010 snowfall. Photo: NI WORLD

Mark McFetridge, enjoys the snow outside his Coleraine home during the heavy snow fall in 2009.

Mark McFetridge, enjoys the snow outside his Coleraine home during the heavy snow fall in 2009. Photo: NI WORLD

The town of Coleraine woke up to a blanket of snow in January 2009.

The town of Coleraine woke up to a blanket of snow in January 2009. Photo: NIWORLD

WATER MESS...Tommy Doherty of The Water Service, clearing water of the flooded Coleraine Showgrounds pitch after the snow had thawed leaving the pitch in a foot of water in 2010.

WATER MESS...Tommy Doherty of The Water Service, clearing water of the flooded Coleraine Showgrounds pitch after the snow had thawed leaving the pitch in a foot of water in 2010. Photo: NI WORLD

