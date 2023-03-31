Register
Sarah Galbraith modelled at the First Carrickfergus Girls; Brigade fashion show in 2007.

15 stylish photos from 2007 fashion shows in Carrickfergus

With brighter evenings beckoning and a hint of spring in the air the thoughts of two organisations were turning to fashion in Carrickfergus in 2007.

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Mar 2023, 20:26 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 20:42 BST

First Carrickfergus Girls’ Brigade staged a fashion show in the church hall to provide a glimpse of what people could be wearing in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, revisiting an earlier era, NORSUN Community Group organised a 'Flappers' fashion show at Sunnylands Community Centre.

Recognise any of the fashionistas in these photographs?

Erin McElvogue takes to the catwalk at Sunnylands.

1. Fashionistas

Erin McElvogue takes to the catwalk at Sunnylands. Photo: Tim Cully

Pink was in again back in 2007.

2. Fashionistas

Pink was in again back in 2007. Photo: Timy Cully

A splash of colour at the First Carrick Girls' Brigade fashion show in 2007.

3. Fashionistas

A splash of colour at the First Carrick Girls' Brigade fashion show in 2007. Photo: Tim Cully

Carla Perry wore one of the vintage dresses during the Flappers fashion show at Sunnylands back in 2007

4. Fashionistas

Carla Perry wore one of the vintage dresses during the Flappers fashion show at Sunnylands back in 2007 Photo: Tim Cully

