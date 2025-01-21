Dating from between 2007 and 2016, the pictures from the Newtownabbey Times archive include fundraisers and awards events– plus a number of team and action shots.
Parkview goalscorers Claire Patterson and Emma Stubbs with captain Tammy Gamble (centre) after they won the Senior 4 Cup Final at the Stormont Pavilion in 2016. Photo: Press Eye
Cathy Reavy, Billy Beattie and Karen Wilson at the Belfast Masonic Widows and Charity fun day at Parkview Hockey Club in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson
Parkview Ladies' Hockey Club's Maureen Galbraith won the award for 3rd XI top goalscorer alongside Norma Donaldson who was the best second XI new player at the 2009 awards. Photo: Contributed
Action from the local derby between The Owls and Parkview at Roughfort in 2014. Photo: Freddie Parkinson