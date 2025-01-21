16 fab photos of life at Parkview Hockey Club (2007-2016)

By Russell Keers
Published 21st Jan 2025, 15:25 BST
With the 2024/25 season well underway, here’s a collection of photos from memorable moments involving Parkview Hockey Club and their Rectory Road clubhouse to enjoy.

Dating from between 2007 and 2016, the pictures from the Newtownabbey Times archive include fundraisers and awards events– plus a number of team and action shots.

Have you some sporting success to share? We’d love to hear from you.

Send your sport reports direct to Northern Ireland World - along with pictures and video. Just click here and select NI World from the menu.

Parkview goalscorers Claire Patterson and Emma Stubbs with captain Tammy Gamble (centre) after they won the Senior 4 Cup Final at the Stormont Pavilion in 2016.

1. Memorable Parkview moments

Parkview goalscorers Claire Patterson and Emma Stubbs with captain Tammy Gamble (centre) after they won the Senior 4 Cup Final at the Stormont Pavilion in 2016. Photo: Press Eye

Cathy Reavy, Billy Beattie and Karen Wilson at the Belfast Masonic Widows and Charity fun day at Parkview Hockey Club in 2007.

2. Memorable Parkview moments

Cathy Reavy, Billy Beattie and Karen Wilson at the Belfast Masonic Widows and Charity fun day at Parkview Hockey Club in 2007. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Parkview Ladies' Hockey Club's Maureen Galbraith won the award for 3rd XI top goalscorer alongside Norma Donaldson who was the best second XI new player at the 2009 awards.

3. Memorable Parkview moments

Parkview Ladies' Hockey Club's Maureen Galbraith won the award for 3rd XI top goalscorer alongside Norma Donaldson who was the best second XI new player at the 2009 awards. Photo: Contributed

Action from the local derby between The Owls and Parkview at Roughfort in 2014.

4. Memorable Parkview moments

Action from the local derby between The Owls and Parkview at Roughfort in 2014. Photo: Freddie Parkinson

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice