The much-loved annual event was originally launched to commemorate the remarkable voyage of the ship Friends Goodwill, believed to be the first emigrant ship to sail from Ulster to America in the 18th century.

Today, the festival celebrates that historic journey by bringing the local community together through music, heritage, and fun for all ages.

We’ve dipped into the archives for these fab throwback photos from Friends Goodwill Music Festival between 2017 and 2019 – can you spot anyone you know?

1 . Friends Goodwill Music Festival Donna Robertson, Lynsey McKeen and Kelly Deller enjoying the sun at Friends Goodwill festival in 2018. INLT 20-200-AM Photo: ALISTAIR MAWHINNEY

2 . Friends Goodwill Music Festival Enjoying the Friends Goodwill Music Festival in 2017. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

3 . Friends Goodwill Music Festival Ricky Adair, Chris McNaughton and Richard McDonald enjoying the fine weather at the Friends Goodwill Music Festival in 2019. INLT 18-011-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

4 . Friends Goodwill Music Festival Fans watch country singer Jim Devine perform at the Friends Goodwill Music Festival in 2017. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / PressEye