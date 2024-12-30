Whether you are planning to hit the town and dance the night away at midnight, or preferring to stay at home with a good book or your favourite TV show, we all have our own way of marking New Year’s Eve.
Here we take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at some folk who enjoyed a New Year’s Eve night out...
1. RETRO
New Year's Eve celebrations at Traks in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD
2. RETRO
CHEER WE GO...Yvonne and Eric Boyd, Nevin Price and Olive Renwick, at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD
3. RETRO
ALL SMILES...Tom and Caroline Kimber, at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD
4. RETRO
NEW YEAR WISHES...Joe McAfee, and Christine Neill say farewell to 2009 at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve Photo: NI WORLD
