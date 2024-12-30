16 photos of New Year's Eve events around the Causeway Coast

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Dec 2024, 11:00 GMT
‘Ring out the old, ring in the new’ – it’s almost time to say goodbye to 2024 and welcome 2025!

Whether you are planning to hit the town and dance the night away at midnight, or preferring to stay at home with a good book or your favourite TV show, we all have our own way of marking New Year’s Eve.

Here we take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at some folk who enjoyed a New Year’s Eve night out...

New Year's Eve celebrations at Traks in 2010

1. RETRO

New Year's Eve celebrations at Traks in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD

CHEER WE GO...Yvonne and Eric Boyd, Nevin Price and Olive Renwick, at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve in 2010

2. RETRO

CHEER WE GO...Yvonne and Eric Boyd, Nevin Price and Olive Renwick, at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD

ALL SMILES...Tom and Caroline Kimber, at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve in 2010

3. RETRO

ALL SMILES...Tom and Caroline Kimber, at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve in 2010 Photo: NI WORLD

NEW YEAR WISHES...Joe McAfee, and Christine Neill say farewell to 2009 at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve

4. RETRO

NEW YEAR WISHES...Joe McAfee, and Christine Neill say farewell to 2009 at Coleraine Royal British Legion on New Year's Eve Photo: NI WORLD

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Causeway CoastColeraine
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice