Published 6th Jan 2025
It’s almost that time of year again – when secondary level schools in the area hold their open nights for prospective pupils.

Here we take a look back at some school open days and nights from the Ballymoney area from our archives.

See if you can recognise anyone...

ON THE BALL. Prospective pupils at Ballymoney High, Lindsay Norton, Kirsty McKendry and Kathie Woodrow were certainly on the ball along with pupils during some netball practice at the school's Open Night in 2008.

1. RETRO

RIGHT CHOICE. Careers Teacher at Ballymoney High, Mr Ian Williamson, pictured at the school's Open Night in 2008 with pupils, Lisa Dickie and Tessa Johnston, parents and prospective pupils Stephen and Roslynn Graham and their family Jack and Jessica, William and Theresa McSeveney and their family William and Shannon.

LINK UP. Mr Kemuel Nesbitt, IT Teacher at Ballymoney High, pictured along with pupils during a live video link-up with pupils from Clayton, USA at the school's Open Night in 2008.

IT'S HISTORY. Teacher at Ballymoney High, Mrs Heather Borland, pictured with prospective pupils, Daniel McKillop and Christopher Boreland and parents Ivan and Karen respectively at the school's Open Night in 2008. Included are pupils who dressed up in period costume on the night.

