16 photos of school reunions from Coleraine and Ballymoney

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jan 2025, 15:14 BST
A delve into the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times archive has provided photos from school reunion events from all over the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Former pupils and staff are among those featured at the reunions in Portrush Playhouse, Ballymoney Rugby Club and the Lodge Hotel in Coleraine.

Have a closer look to see who you recognise reminiscing about school days.

Nikki Parke, Katrina Gamble, organiser Amanda Cochrane and Elaine Mann pictured at Ballymoney High School Class of 98 School Reunion held at Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2010.

Nikki Parke, Katrina Gamble, organiser Amanda Cochrane and Elaine Mann pictured at Ballymoney High School Class of 98 School Reunion held at Ballymoney Rugby Club in 2010.

Coleraine Girls Secondary school 25 year reunion held at the Adelphi Hotel in Portrush in 2010 with a number of their teachers seated front.

Coleraine Girls Secondary school 25 year reunion held at the Adelphi Hotel in Portrush in 2010 with a number of their teachers seated front.

Melvyn pictured along with Joanne McMullan and Heather Shaw at Ballymoney High School Class of 98 reunion in 2010.

Melvyn pictured along with Joanne McMullan and Heather Shaw at Ballymoney High School Class of 98 reunion in 2010.

Former Cross & Passion Class of '83 pupils pictured at a School Reunion held in 2010.

Former Cross & Passion Class of '83 pupils pictured at a School Reunion held in 2010.

