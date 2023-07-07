It won’t be long until this year’s ever-popular Red Sails Festival in Portstewart.
So, we thought we would take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at the festival in previous years.
Here we go back to 2008 and 2009 for some memories of the fishing competitions, fun and fancy dress!
See who you can recognise...
1. Retro
HAT AND SHADES...Amy Murray smiles for the camera during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart in 2008. Credit: NI World Photo: NIW
2. Retro
Melissa Park dressed as a bag lady for the fancy dress competition at the Red Sails Festival parade in Portstewart in 2008. Credit NI World Photo: niw
3. Retro
Alice Coulter, Amy Cairns and Simone Murphy as the 'Bin Men on Strike' pictured during the Red Sails Festival parade through Portstewart in 2008. Credit NI World Photo: niw
4. Retro
Nathan Johnston who dressed as a High School Musical star for the fancy dress competition at the Red Sails Festival parade in Portstewart in 2008. Credit NI World Photo: NIW