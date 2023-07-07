Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

17 photos of memories of Portstewart's Red Sails Festival

It won’t be long until this year’s ever-popular Red Sails Festival in Portstewart.
By Una Culkin
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:17 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 15:17 BST

So, we thought we would take a look back through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times at the festival in previous years.

Here we go back to 2008 and 2009 for some memories of the fishing competitions, fun and fancy dress!

See who you can recognise...

HAT AND SHADES...Amy Murray smiles for the camera during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart in 2008. Credit: NI World

1. Retro

HAT AND SHADES...Amy Murray smiles for the camera during the Red Sails Festival fancy dress parade in Portstewart in 2008. Credit: NI World Photo: NIW

Melissa Park dressed as a bag lady for the fancy dress competition at the Red Sails Festival parade in Portstewart in 2008. Credit NI World

2. Retro

Melissa Park dressed as a bag lady for the fancy dress competition at the Red Sails Festival parade in Portstewart in 2008. Credit NI World Photo: niw

Alice Coulter, Amy Cairns and Simone Murphy as the 'Bin Men on Strike' pictured during the Red Sails Festival parade through Portstewart in 2008. Credit NI World

3. Retro

Alice Coulter, Amy Cairns and Simone Murphy as the 'Bin Men on Strike' pictured during the Red Sails Festival parade through Portstewart in 2008. Credit NI World Photo: niw

Nathan Johnston who dressed as a High School Musical star for the fancy dress competition at the Red Sails Festival parade in Portstewart in 2008. Credit NI World

4. Retro

Nathan Johnston who dressed as a High School Musical star for the fancy dress competition at the Red Sails Festival parade in Portstewart in 2008. Credit NI World Photo: NIW

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Coleraine