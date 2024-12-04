These terrific throwback photos from Larne High, Larne Grammar and Roddensvale School were taken between 2006 and 2014.
Can you spot anyone you know?
1. Christmas celebrations
The Larne High School choir singing at the joint carol service with Roddensvale in 2012. INLT 50-345-P Photo: Peter Rippon
2. Christmas celebrations
Linda Thompson, the regional manager of the Samaritan's Purse in Northern Ireland, called in to Larne High School in 2006 to collect the shoeboxes filled with gifts for Operation Christmas Child. With her are teacher Heather Erskine and pupils Kendra Montgomery, Sarah Hill and Kathryn Glover. LT45-352-PR Photo: Peter Rippon
3. Christmas celebrations
Larne High School pupils Kirby Stewart, Ashley-Louise Smith and Nikki Todd acting in the Night Before Christmas play at the school in 2010. INLT 51-013-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne
4. Christmas celebrations
Larne Grammar School Principal Mr Wylie and pupils with Larne Mayor Maureen Morrow at the Mayor's Christmas Reception in the Town Hall, 2013. INLT 51-330-PR Photo: Peter Rippon