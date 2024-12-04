18 fantastic throwback photos of Christmas celebrations at Larne schools

By Helena McManus
Published 4th Dec 2024, 14:51 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 15:00 BST
With the countdown to Christmas in full swing, we take a trip down memory lane to some of the seasonal shows, carol services and charity hamper collections enjoyed by Larne secondary schoolers through the years.

These terrific throwback photos from Larne High, Larne Grammar and Roddensvale School were taken between 2006 and 2014.

Can you spot anyone you know?

The Larne High School choir singing at the joint carol service with Roddensvale in 2012. INLT 50-345-P

1. Christmas celebrations

The Larne High School choir singing at the joint carol service with Roddensvale in 2012. INLT 50-345-P Photo: Peter Rippon

Linda Thompson, the regional manager of the Samaritan's Purse in Northern Ireland, called in to Larne High School in 2006 to collect the shoeboxes filled with gifts for Operation Christmas Child. With her are teacher Heather Erskine and pupils Kendra Montgomery, Sarah Hill and Kathryn Glover. LT45-352-PR

2. Christmas celebrations

Linda Thompson, the regional manager of the Samaritan's Purse in Northern Ireland, called in to Larne High School in 2006 to collect the shoeboxes filled with gifts for Operation Christmas Child. With her are teacher Heather Erskine and pupils Kendra Montgomery, Sarah Hill and Kathryn Glover. LT45-352-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Larne High School pupils Kirby Stewart, Ashley-Louise Smith and Nikki Todd acting in the Night Before Christmas play at the school in 2010. INLT 51-013-PSB

3. Christmas celebrations

Larne High School pupils Kirby Stewart, Ashley-Louise Smith and Nikki Todd acting in the Night Before Christmas play at the school in 2010. INLT 51-013-PSB Photo: Phillip Byrne

Larne Grammar School Principal Mr Wylie and pupils with Larne Mayor Maureen Morrow at the Mayor's Christmas Reception in the Town Hall, 2013. INLT 51-330-PR

4. Christmas celebrations

Larne Grammar School Principal Mr Wylie and pupils with Larne Mayor Maureen Morrow at the Mayor's Christmas Reception in the Town Hall, 2013. INLT 51-330-PR Photo: Peter Rippon

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Larne
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice