18 great photos of big events at Larne’s Chekkers Wine Bar in 2009-10

Larne Athletic Club, FC Larne and Tullygarley Community Development Group celebrated at the popular town centre venue in 2009 and 2010.
Here’s a selection of photographs of members and friends enjoying camaraderie and success.
The FC Larne team pictured in Chekkers Wine Bar where they were treated to a breakfast before the 2010 Canada Trophy final with Magherafelt held in Broughshane. The team went on to win the trophy. Photo: Peter Rippon
Attending the Larne Athletic Club awards night in Chekkers Wine Bar in 2010. Photo: Peter Rippon
The Billy McCammon Memorial Cup for FC Larne Player of the Year in 2010 was won by Sencer Yilmaz. With him were former manager Norman Thompson and former assistant manager Mark McCammon. Photo: Peter Rippon
At the 2010 Larne Athletic Club awards night in Chekkers Wine Bar the Newcomer of The Year award went to Rhonda Montgomery. Photo: Peter Rippon